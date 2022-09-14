The Clarets took a 10th minute lead when Manchester City starlet climbed highest to guide Josh Brownhill’s corner past goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.
However, the away side’s lead was short-lived and the Lilywhites were level just five minutes later.
Brad Potts’ header from a Robbie Brady set-piece proved problematic and Jordan Storey profited from Arijanet Muric’s slip to force the ball over the line despite the best efforts of Josh Cullen.
The visitors continued to control the game and pressed for a winner, but failed to find another way through the Championship’s meanest defence.
1. Arijanet Muric 6
His slip from Robbie Brady's corner proved costly as goal-scorer Jordan Storey was granted a free header, but the former Manchester City goalkeeper wasn't placed under any further threat. Distribution out from the back was calm and controlled.
Photo: Ashley Allen
2. Connor Roberts 7
Pressed Robbie Brady well in the first half, giving the Irishman very little opportunity to deliver the ball, and defended well on the whole. Exposed once or twice late in the game as Burnley pushed for a winner, though had earlier gone close to restoring his side's lead with a glancing header that had Freddie Woodman scrambling towards his post.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Taylor Harwood-Bellis 8
The Manchester City starlet's performances continue to grow at the heart of Burnley's defence. As solid as a rock at the back, good in the air, composed in possession and has the ability to drive his side forward with powerful runs from the back. Scored his first goal for the club with a brilliant header from Josh Brownhill's corner.
Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker
4. Charlie Taylor 7.5
Continuing to learn his role at centre back, but it was another fantastic showing from the nearly 29-year-old. A daring pirouette on the edge of his own penalty area conveyed the defender's confidence at presence, but his withdrawal through injury is of slight concern.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth