2. Connor Roberts 7

Pressed Robbie Brady well in the first half, giving the Irishman very little opportunity to deliver the ball, and defended well on the whole. Exposed once or twice late in the game as Burnley pushed for a winner, though had earlier gone close to restoring his side's lead with a glancing header that had Freddie Woodman scrambling towards his post.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth