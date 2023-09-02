Burnley name starting XI for Tottenham clash as defender makes early return from injury
Jordan Beyer is a surprise returnee from injury and replaces Hannes Delcroix in Burnley’s back four.
Vincent Kompany had previously suggested the defender wouldn’t be back until after the international break.
Johann Gudmundsson, meanwhile, keeps his place in the side after starting against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup in midweek. Manuel Benson is the man to make way.
Kompany otherwise reverts to the side that lost 3-1 to Aston Villa in Burnley’s last league game.
Anass Zaroury serves the third and final game of his three-match ban following the red card he was shown against Manchester CIty on the opening day.
Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho and Aaron Ramsey all miss out after picking up knocks against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.
Michael Obafemi is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Darko Churlinov remains missing as a result of his summer health scare.
As for Spurs, Richarlison is only fit enough to start on the bench after picking up a slight knock against Fulham in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Cullen, Berge, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Amdouni, Foster
Subs: Muric, Delcroix, Brownhill, Cork, Benson, Redmond, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Rodriguez
Spurs: Vicario, Udogie, Porro, van de Ven, Romero, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Solomon, Son
Subs: Foster, Emerson, Davies, Phillips, Sanchez, Perisic, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Richarlison
Referee: Darren England