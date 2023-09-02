News you can trust since 1877
Burnley name starting XI for Tottenham clash as defender makes early return from injury

Vincent Kompany has made two changes to his side from Burnley’s last league game for today’s clash against Tottenham at Turf Moor.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 14:09 BST
The 15 players to sign for Burnley during the summer transfer window - gallery

Jordan Beyer is a surprise returnee from injury and replaces Hannes Delcroix in Burnley’s back four.

Vincent Kompany had previously suggested the defender wouldn’t be back until after the international break.

Johann Gudmundsson, meanwhile, keeps his place in the side after starting against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup in midweek. Manuel Benson is the man to make way.

Kompany otherwise reverts to the side that lost 3-1 to Aston Villa in Burnley’s last league game.

Anass Zaroury serves the third and final game of his three-match ban following the red card he was shown against Manchester CIty on the opening day.

Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho and Aaron Ramsey all miss out after picking up knocks against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to kick-off ahead of the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to kick-off ahead of the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Michael Obafemi is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Darko Churlinov remains missing as a result of his summer health scare.

As for Spurs, Richarlison is only fit enough to start on the bench after picking up a slight knock against Fulham in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Cullen, Berge, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Amdouni, Foster

Subs: Muric, Delcroix, Brownhill, Cork, Benson, Redmond, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Rodriguez

Spurs: Vicario, Udogie, Porro, van de Ven, Romero, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Solomon, Son

Subs: Foster, Emerson, Davies, Phillips, Sanchez, Perisic, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Richarlison

Referee: Darren England

