News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

The 15 players to sign for Burnley during the summer transfer window - gallery

The summer transfer window has now officially closed and there are no more deals to be done for Vincent Kompany and his Burnley side.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

It was a busy summer for the Clarets who made 15 signings in total – ending with Mike Tresor right on the deadline last night.

Here we take a look at all of this summer’s incomings...

The defender was the first player to arrive this summer after last season's successful loan deal from Borussia Mönchengladbach was turned permanent.

1. Jordan Beyer

The defender was the first player to arrive this summer after last season's successful loan deal from Borussia Mönchengladbach was turned permanent. Photo: Fran Santiago

Photo Sales
Like Beyer, Obafemi saw his loan move from Swansea City turned permanent following the end of last season.

2. Michael Obafemi

Like Beyer, Obafemi saw his loan move from Swansea City turned permanent following the end of last season. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
The Irishman was the first new face to arrive at Turf Moor, making a permanent move from West Brom.

3. Dara O'Shea

The Irishman was the first new face to arrive at Turf Moor, making a permanent move from West Brom. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
The 29-year-old arrived to add further competition in Burnley's goalkeeping department after winning the League Two title with Leyton Orient.

4. Lawrence Vigouroux

The 29-year-old arrived to add further competition in Burnley's goalkeeping department after winning the League Two title with Leyton Orient. Photo: Henry Browne

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley