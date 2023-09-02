The summer transfer window has now officially closed and there are no more deals to be done for Vincent Kompany and his Burnley side.
Here we take a look at all of this summer’s incomings...
1. Jordan Beyer
The defender was the first player to arrive this summer after last season's successful loan deal from Borussia Mönchengladbach was turned permanent. Photo: Fran Santiago
2. Michael Obafemi
Like Beyer, Obafemi saw his loan move from Swansea City turned permanent following the end of last season. Photo: Naomi Baker
3. Dara O'Shea
The Irishman was the first new face to arrive at Turf Moor, making a permanent move from West Brom. Photo: George Wood
4. Lawrence Vigouroux
The 29-year-old arrived to add further competition in Burnley's goalkeeping department after winning the League Two title with Leyton Orient. Photo: Henry Browne