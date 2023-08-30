Burnley name starting XI for Nottingham Forest Carabao Cup tie as Vincent Kompany makes changes
The Clarets head to the City Ground looking to seal their place in the third round of the competition ahead of tonight’s draw.
Kompany’s men are also aiming to seal their first victory of the season having suffered back-to-back defeats in their opening league games against Manchester City and Aston Villa respectively.
With a third game in the space of just six days coming on the horizon against Tottenham on Saturday, Kompany has used this opportunity to freshen up his side.
The Belgian makes 10 changes in total from Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa, with Dara O'Shea the only player to keep his spot.
Arijanet Muric replaces James Trafford in goal, while Jay Rodriguez comes in for Lyle Foster in attack.
Aaron Ramsey, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Nathan Redmond are all handed their first starts of the season.
Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi miss out through injury, while Darko Churlinov remains unavailable due to his summer health scare.
Anass Zaroury, meanwhile, serves the second game of his three-match suspension following the straight red he was shown against Man City on the opening day.
TEAMS
Forest: Turner, Aurier, Montiel, Boly, Williams, Kouyate, Niakhate, Yates, Santos, Elanga, Wood
Subs: Horvath, Toffolo, Gibbs-White, Ui-Jo, Aguilera, Aina, Felipe, Johnson, Awoniyi
Burnley: Muric, Vitinho, O’Shea, Ekdal, Taylor, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Ramsey, Bruun Larsen, Redmond, Rodriguez
Subs: Trafford, Al-Dakhil, Cullen, Cork, Berge, Benson, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster
Referee: Bobby Madley