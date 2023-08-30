How Vincent Kompany is approaching Burnley's cup clash against Nottingham Forest

Vincent Kompany believes Burnley’s cup clash against Nottingham Forest is exactly the type of game they need at this moment in time.

The Clarets are expected to make changes on Wednesday night when they face Steve Cooper’s men at the City Ground in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Addressing how his Burnley side are likely to approach the game, Kompany suggested he’s going to utilise his entire squad.

“It’s a key game, it’s the type of game we need at this moment in time,” he said.

“The reality is we’re playing Nottingham Forest on Wednesday and they have a day extra of recovery than us.

“Then we play Tottenham on Saturday and they’ve got an extra day of recovery than us as well because they play Tuesday, so we’ve got to manage this week in a clever way.

“We’ve built the squad for these moments and as much as I’m excited by the competition, I’m also excited by the players [that are going to play].

“You’ve seen some of them come on [against Aston Villa] and some of them started as well.”

Burnley enjoyed success in the cup competitions last season alongside their title win in the Championship, reaching the quarter finals of the FA Cup and the last-16 of the Carabao Cup.

That approach won’t change according to Kompany despite the priority being Premier League survival.

“The mindset is to try and win every game, always. It’s a game we have to play on Wednesday so the mindset is to go and win it,” he said.

“Last year we had good runs in both competitions and you can see when you get to the later stages the fans look forward to it. People live for hope in the end.