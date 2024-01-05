Burnley name starting line-up for Tottenham FA Cup clash as Manuel Benson left out amid exit talk of January exit
Ahead of the game, Kompany suggested he would be keeping changes to a minimum, suggesting there would be nothing “drastic”.
Two changes have been enforced, with Jordan Beyer missing out through injury and Sander Berge serving his one-match ban.
But James Trafford, Josh Brownhill and Johann Gudmundsson have also dropped out of the side that lost late on against Aston Villa last week.
Arijanet Muric replaces Trafford in goal, while Hannes Delcroix, Josh Cullen, Aaron Ramsey and Anass Zaroury all come into the side.
Jack Cork returns from injury to be included among the subs, but Hjalmar Ekdal and Luca Koleosho remain injured.
Manuel Benson – linked with a January move away – isn’t included in the squad at all.
As for Spurs, they make two changes from the side that beat Bournemouth 3-1 in their last outing, with Oliver Skipp and Dejan Kulusevski coming into the side.
Ange Postecoglu’s men are now without Son Heung-min, who is in action for South Korea at the Asia Cup.
TEAMS
Spurs: Vicario, Porro, Davies, Udogie, Emerson, Skipp, Lo Celso, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Johnson, Richarlison
Subs: Forster, van de Ven, Hojbjerg, Gil, Sessegnon, Phillips, Donley, Dorrington, Scarlett
Burnley: Muric, Vitinho, O’Shea, Delcroix, Taylor, Cullen, Ramsey, Zaroury, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster
Subs: Vigouroux, Al-Dakhil, Roberts, Cork, Brownhill, Redmond, Tresor, Bruun Larsen, Rodriguez
Referee: Sam Barrott