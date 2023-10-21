Burnley name starting line-up for Brentford clash as fitness doubt is ruled FIT
and live on Freeview channel 276
The centre-back was a doubt having withdrawn from Belgium’s squad during the international break with a knock.
It comes after Al-Dakhil was forced off through injury at half-time during the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea.
Elsewhere, Vincent Kompany has opted to make three changes from that result, with Dara O’Shea, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all coming into the side.
Hannes Delcroix, Vitinho and Josh Brownhill are the three to make way.
Nathan Redmond, who has been out injured in recent weeks, returns to the substitute’s bench.
Anass Zaroury is also named among the subs having been left out of Kompany’s squad for the last couple of league games.
Hjalmar Ekdal, Jordan Beyer, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.
As for Brentford, former Claret Ben Mee returns from injury but is only named among the substitutes.
Thomas Frank’s side sit just three points ahead of Burnley in the table having won just one of their eight games so far this season.
The Bees were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United in their last outing before the international break having led 1-0 until stoppage-time.
TEAMS
Brentford: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Janelt, Norgaard, Onyeka, Jenson, Mbuemo, Wissa, Maupay
Subs: Strakosha, Zanka, Ghoddos, Mee, Roerslev, Yarmoliuk, Ji-soo, Olakigbe, Brierley
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Amdouni, Tresor, Odobert, Foster
Subs: Muric, Delcroix, Cork, Brownhill, Bruun Larsen, Koleosho, Redmond, Zaroury, Rodriguez
Referee: Josh Smith