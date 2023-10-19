Al-Dakhil, Beyer & centre-back shortage: Burnley injury update ahead of Brentford clash

Burnley could welcome some players back into the fold on their return from the international break this weekend.

The Clarets take on Brentford away from home on Saturday looking to get back on track after losing 4-1 to Chelsea in their most recent fixture.

At that point Burnley were without as many as six players through injury, while the situation worsened over the international break when Ameen Al-Dakhil was forced to withdraw from the Belgium squad.

Away from Al-Dakhil, Hjalmar Ekdal, Jordan Beyer, Johann Gudmundsson, Nathan Redmond, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi were also sidelined.

However, according to Clarets boss Vincent Kompany, Al-Dakhil’s knock isn’t too serious, while there’s some positive news to report on the others beginning to make their way back.

“He [Al-Dakhil] had to withdraw because he came off at half-time against Chelsea and couldn’t continue,” he explained.

“Luckily the news is quite positive for us, so we have a decision to make by Saturday.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Armando Broja of Chelsea battles for possession with Ameen Al-Dakhil of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

On the other sidelined players, Kompany added: “There’s quite a few players coming back.

“I think they’re at different stages, so to make a decision if they’re ready for the battle on Saturday or not, that’s going to be over the next 48 hours for us to decide.”

One player who has been a big miss for the Clarets has been Beyer, who was a surprise absentee against Chelsea having picked up an injury in the win at Luton.

“We feared the worst,” Kompany said.

“He’s not back yet, but we don’t think the extent is dramatic. He’s progressing well within his rehab.

“This is why you build a squad though. The players that don’t play want to show what they can do.”

With Beyer, Ekdal and potentially Al-Dakhil potentially all out, that could leave the Clarets a little light on centre-backs - although Kompany doesn’t necessarily agree with that assessment.

“I wouldn’t say so,” he said.

“It would definitely help to be a bit more settled, but injuries happen. You don’t always control that.