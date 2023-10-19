'Prepares them for the world': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany on the 'unforgiving' nature of elite football
Whether it’s on social media or inside a stadium on match day, footballers are exposed to criticism and often abuse on a regular basis.
While the abuse can’t often go too far, Kompany is a strong believer in overcoming challenges to build up that mental strength.
“It’s the nature of the game,” he said.
“It’s pretty old school in terms of the things you have to deal with that are probably changing in society now.
“When I’m speaking to these individuals, I can’t prevent them from going into a stadium and hearing 30 or 40,000 people bringing up every single trauma they’ve had in their life to destabilise them and get their performance away.
“They’re having to be mentally tough and be used to abuse, whether it’s online or in the stadium. They’re having to be able to deal with people who are going to be aggressive or in their faces.
“They are human beings in that sense, but they’re also having to be tougher really early. It’s important to prepare them for that.
“It’s unforgiving from a young age. When you’re seven, eight years old if you’re not good enough they tell you to move on. Nine, 10, 11, 12, it’s the same process everywhere, do this or move on.
“It’s a good school to go through in terms of being prepared for real life, but these kids are having to be mature at a very young age.
“[Luca] Koleosho is what, 19? But if he doesn’t track his man back then he’s going to have to hear it from so many people and not just the coaching staff. You’re exposed to this but you have to look at it in a positive way as well. It prepares them for this world.
“It’s also important to mention we have an environment that tries to support these players as well. They don’t fall back, they’re not on their own. We support them and we tell them ‘this is what you go through and this is how you handle it’.”