'Prepares them for the world': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany on the 'unforgiving' nature of elite football

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has stressed the importance of preparing players for the “unforgiving” reality of playing football at the highest level.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whether it’s on social media or inside a stadium on match day, footballers are exposed to criticism and often abuse on a regular basis.

While the abuse can’t often go too far, Kompany is a strong believer in overcoming challenges to build up that mental strength.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s the nature of the game,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s pretty old school in terms of the things you have to deal with that are probably changing in society now.

“When I’m speaking to these individuals, I can’t prevent them from going into a stadium and hearing 30 or 40,000 people bringing up every single trauma they’ve had in their life to destabilise them and get their performance away.

“They’re having to be mentally tough and be used to abuse, whether it’s online or in the stadium. They’re having to be able to deal with people who are going to be aggressive or in their faces.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, interacts with Ameen Al-Dakhil following the team's defeat during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley FC at St. James Park on September 30, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“They are human beings in that sense, but they’re also having to be tougher really early. It’s important to prepare them for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s unforgiving from a young age. When you’re seven, eight years old if you’re not good enough they tell you to move on. Nine, 10, 11, 12, it’s the same process everywhere, do this or move on.

“It’s a good school to go through in terms of being prepared for real life, but these kids are having to be mature at a very young age.

“[Luca] Koleosho is what, 19? But if he doesn’t track his man back then he’s going to have to hear it from so many people and not just the coaching staff. You’re exposed to this but you have to look at it in a positive way as well. It prepares them for this world.