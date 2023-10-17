Official at centre of Tottenham v Liverpool VAR controversy to return to work in Burnley's game against Brentford
England had been taken off officiating duties after being involved in the VAR controversy during Tottenham’s 2-1 win against Liverpool on September 30.
After being stood down, the Premier League has now confirmed England will return to work on Saturday as fourth official at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Josh Smith will referee the fixture, with Harry Leonard and Nick Hopton on linesmen duty. Stuart Attwell is in control of VAR, where he will be assisted by Mark Scholes.
Attwell took charge of Burnley’s last fixture, the 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea prior to the international break.
England’s VAR assistant during the Liverpool controversy, Dan Cook, will also return to action this weekend as linesman for the Sheffield United v Manchester United game.
Last month’s incident at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium caused huge controversy with the PGMOL forced to release audio from the VAR hub which showed the officials realising they had made the wrong call once the match had resumed.
Despite calls for the game to be stopped, referees’ chief Howard Webb insists the correct protocol was followed.
"They considered whether they could intervene to stop the game but they recognised that the laws of the game, set by FIFA and the IFAB, doesn’t allow that.
"There’s obviously a process in place that sits in the laws of the game about how we use VAR to make sure it is delivered consistently throughout every league in the world. And it doesn’t allow you to go back in those circumstances. As such they decided not to intervene."