News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Official at centre of Tottenham v Liverpool VAR controversy to return to work in Burnley's game against Brentford

Premier League official Darren England will return to action this weekend in Burnley’s clash against Brentford.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
The radical plan of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany to tackle Premier League injury...

England had been taken off officiating duties after being involved in the VAR controversy during Tottenham’s 2-1 win against Liverpool on September 30.

After being stood down, the Premier League has now confirmed England will return to work on Saturday as fourth official at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Josh Smith will referee the fixture, with Harry Leonard and Nick Hopton on linesmen duty. Stuart Attwell is in control of VAR, where he will be assisted by Mark Scholes.

Attwell took charge of Burnley’s last fixture, the 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea prior to the international break.

England’s VAR assistant during the Liverpool controversy, Dan Cook, will also return to action this weekend as linesman for the Sheffield United v Manchester United game.

Last month’s incident at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium caused huge controversy with the PGMOL forced to release audio from the VAR hub which showed the officials realising they had made the wrong call once the match had resumed.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Referee Darren England during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on September 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Referee Darren England during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on September 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Referee Darren England during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on September 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite calls for the game to be stopped, referees’ chief Howard Webb insists the correct protocol was followed.

"They considered whether they could intervene to stop the game but they recognised that the laws of the game, set by FIFA and the IFAB, doesn’t allow that.

"There’s obviously a process in place that sits in the laws of the game about how we use VAR to make sure it is delivered consistently throughout every league in the world. And it doesn’t allow you to go back in those circumstances. As such they decided not to intervene."

Related topics:VARTottenhamBrentfordBurnleyLiverpool