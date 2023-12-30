Burnley mulling over 'clever' January deals as Vincent Kompany targets 'extra push'

Vincent Kompany believes there are some “clever” things Burnley could do during the January transfer window to inject some much-needed quality.

But with his side languishing in 19th place and five points adrift of safety, Kompany hasn’t ruled out potential incomings if the deals are right.

“We’re in constant discussion [Kompany and the owner],” he said.

“I’m very conscious of where the club is at and just making sure the club is able to sustain and remain healthy.

“The biggest improvement we can make is our players making another step throughout the next few months.

“What we’re discussing at the moment is ‘what if’ moments. What if an offer was to come in for a player, would we be able to do something in the market? What if a player became available on loan, would we be able to do something?

“I don’t think you go and buy Premier League ready quality players at this moment in time with the amount of money you’d have to spend for it, but there are clever things you could do to maybe strengthen the squad and give us an extra push.”

Given Burnley are currently headed back to the Championship as things stand, the club has to be smart and factor that in when mulling over potential deals.

“That’s been there from day one, it’s never been a taboo in the club. It’s part of good management,” Kompany added.

“If you come from the Championship to the Premier League, naturally you’re one of the bottom three budgets. It means every team in the league other than the two that came up with you have more money to spend than you have.

“Realistically you have to have a scenario like this, even though my job is to beat those odds. But we plan for that, we never shy away from it.