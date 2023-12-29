News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted team vs Aston Villa as winger tipped to return to starting XI - gallery

Burnley head to Villa Park on Saturday for their final game of 2023.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 29th Dec 2023, 12:55 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men will be looking to finish the year with a positive result after losing 2-0 to Liverpool in their last outing on Boxing Day.

Aaron Ramsey and Johann Gudmundsson made their returns from injury against the Reds, but Hjalmar Ekdal, Jack Cork and Luca Koleosho both remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up against Aston Villa:

Trafford continued his fine form with another impressive display against Liverpool. Hopefully he won't be as busy on this occasion.

1. GK - James Trafford

Trafford continued his fine form with another impressive display against Liverpool. Hopefully he won't be as busy on this occasion. Photo: Lewis Storey

The Brazilian has done well in recent weeks and continues to keep Connor Roberts out of the side.

2. RB - Vitinho

The Brazilian has done well in recent weeks and continues to keep Connor Roberts out of the side. Photo: Andrew Powell

The Irishman was among Burnley's top performers on Boxing Day and will be out to impress on his return to the West Midlands.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

The Irishman was among Burnley's top performers on Boxing Day and will be out to impress on his return to the West Midlands. Photo: Lewis Storey

Beyer and O'Shea appears to be the preferred partnership with Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal struggling to find a way in.

4. CB - Jordan Beyer

Beyer and O'Shea appears to be the preferred partnership with Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal struggling to find a way in. Photo: Matt McNulty

