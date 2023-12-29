Burnley predicted team vs Aston Villa as winger tipped to return to starting XI - gallery
Burnley head to Villa Park on Saturday for their final game of 2023.
Vincent Kompany’s men will be looking to finish the year with a positive result after losing 2-0 to Liverpool in their last outing on Boxing Day.
Aaron Ramsey and Johann Gudmundsson made their returns from injury against the Reds, but Hjalmar Ekdal, Jack Cork and Luca Koleosho both remain sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up against Aston Villa:
