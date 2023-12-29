Burnley head to Villa Park on Saturday for their final game of 2023.

Vincent Kompany’s men will be looking to finish the year with a positive result after losing 2-0 to Liverpool in their last outing on Boxing Day.

Aaron Ramsey and Johann Gudmundsson made their returns from injury against the Reds, but Hjalmar Ekdal, Jack Cork and Luca Koleosho both remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up against Aston Villa:

1 . GK - James Trafford Trafford continued his fine form with another impressive display against Liverpool. Hopefully he won't be as busy on this occasion.

2 . RB - Vitinho The Brazilian has done well in recent weeks and continues to keep Connor Roberts out of the side.

3 . CB - Dara O'Shea The Irishman was among Burnley's top performers on Boxing Day and will be out to impress on his return to the West Midlands.