'It depends': Vincent Kompany mulls over Burnley's plans for upcoming January transfer window
The Clarets were one of the busiest sides in the summer market, making 15 new additions.
Six of last season’s loanees had to be replaced while Kompany was also keen to bring in young talent with one eye on the future.
But given the way the season has started, with Burnley sitting bottom after losing 11 of their first 13 games, questions will inevitably be raised about what additions need to be made in January.
When asked if the Clarets are likely to be active, Kompany said: “It depends. If we can find the right fit…any club in our position has to be open to that, but I still believe between now and the start of the transfer window, let’s see what happens.
“We’ve been active anyway in the transfer market in general, but between now and the transfer window we have to see what the team is able to show.”
One particular criticism of Burnley this season has been their lack of Premier League experience – but Kompany was at pains to point out that comes at a price.
“What you have to take into consideration in this league and what you can’t forget about what this league is becoming is the profile of players. It’s more important than anything,” he said.
“An experienced player with the right profile, the level of athleticism and everything that goes with the league, it’s always a plus. But it comes at a price, it comes at a cost and we’re not always able to sit at that table.
“We can’t forget what this league has turned into. You send someone in with the amount of resource that the Premier League has and they just go and pick and choose over Europe and all over the world.
“You have this hybrid of a tactically and technically gifted players but who can also run you off the park as well, because they’re fast, they’re athletic and they can hurt you in a number of ways.
“So what used to be an experienced player, you have to be careful you have the right profile otherwise it doesn’t save you, not in this league anymore.”