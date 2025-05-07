Burnley more likely to survive in Premier League than Leeds United according to former top flight striker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Troy Deeney has risked the wrath of Leeds United fans by claiming Burnley are better suited to staying up in the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke’s men pipped the Clarets to the league title with their last-gasp win at Plymouth Argyle, despite Burnley’s final day victory against Millwall.

The two promotion rivals both finished on 100 points, but Leeds were the side to lift the trophy thanks to their superior goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head-to-head, it was Burnley who came out on top, claiming four points from their two encounters. They also stopped a rampant Leeds side, who scored 95 goals, from finding the back of the net on both occasions.

Nevertheless, both sides face a herculean task staying up in the Premier League next season, given all six of the newly-promoted sides during the past two campaigns have all come straight back down.

But if one side out of the two has an advantage, it’s Scott Parker’s men according to Deeney.

"What we've noticed with the teams that have gone up into the Premier League is they've struggled to keep clean sheets,” he told Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Burnley and Leeds United will be playing their football in the Premier League next season (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“Burnley, in my opinion, have the best foundation to go and be successful next year.

"Yes, they are going to have to add quality because we know the gap is getting bigger each year.

“But for where they are at right now and if you ask me to put my money on who will stay up, I would have to say Burnley over Leeds because they can shut up shop and make sure that they are in games. Most of the games now, people are losing before they even get there."