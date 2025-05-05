Scott Parker discusses Josh Brownhill's Burnley future after remarkable 18-goal campaign

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 5th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Scott Parker gave little away when asked about Josh Brownhill’s future following Burnley’s final day victory against Millwall.
Read More
Scott Parker's reaction to Burnley missing out on the league title to Leeds Unit...

The Clarets skipper finished off the season with a superb brace to make it 18 league goals for the campaign, finishing just one off the league’s top goalscorer Joel Piroe.

There’s every chance it could have been Brownhill’s last appearance for the club, given his current contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking recently, Parker revealed he was “confident” both Brownhill and CJ Egan-Riley – another player who could soon leave on a free – would renew and remain at Turf Moor.

When asked what lies in store for Brownhill’s future following Burnley’s final day win against Millwall, Parker said: “We'll probably just celebrate tonight with the team and we'll have some chats with Josh and see where his future lies.”

Despite Brownhill’s remarkable return from midfield, the midfielder was bizarrely left out of the EFL’s Championship team of the season.

“I mean, it's absolutely remarkable, isn't it really?,” Parker acknowledged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Josh Brownhill celebrates Burnley's third goal against Millwall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardJosh Brownhill celebrates Burnley's third goal against Millwall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Josh Brownhill celebrates Burnley's third goal against Millwall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“But this game [against Millwall] probably epitomised Browny. We win 3-1, he scores two goals, scores the goal that gets us back in the game at 1-1…

“The biggest compliment I can also give to Browny is I think everyone sees Browny every time he walks on the football field in terms of the fans and you guys.

“But this is a guy that brings solid traits, he’s an unbelievable professional, he’s been a main driver of what we tried to create in the changing room. He's been a true leader and a captain of this group and has been a major part of why we've done what we’ve done. His goals represent that as well.”

Brownhill finishes the season with nine goals in his last 13 league games and five in his last four.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crucially, many of his 18 strikes have proven decisive, hitting the winners against the likes of Portsmouth, Plymouth Argyle, Norwich City and Watford, as well as hitting both of the goals during the 2-1 victory against Sheffield United that sealed promotion.

Related topics:Scott ParkerJosh BrownhillMillwallBurnleyEFLTurf Moor
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice