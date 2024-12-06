Burnley manager Scott Praises highlights 'key' experience of veteran forward Jay Rodriguez
Parker was speaking ahead of Burnley welcoming Middlesbrough to Turf Moor tonight (Friday) for what should be a tough clash against the league’s second-top scorers.
Speaking about his 35-year-old forward who first played for his hometown club in 2007, Parker said: “Well, it's been really key, of course.
“I was only having a conversation with one of the coaches today about how quickly football changes - it was probably three weeks ago where Jay was probably looking at things thinking out how am I going to get in here, you know, in terms of game time.
“And at the click of a finger, gets an opportunity, and that's down to a player really to take it. And what you need to do in those moments, when you have some doubt or those moments that look very bleak, and look like there's not an opportunity coming, you need to stay at optimum, and you need to keep working; you need to be at the best you can be, so when that opportunity comes you can grab it with both hands.
“And that's probably a reflection on Jay, where he is, because for large parts early on in this season, he was a bit part - let's get it right - and it's down to him, his professionalism, the way he's gone about his work, But that opportunity has come, which can happen very quickly in football, and he's grabbed it. Jay's an experienced guy and someone I have huge respect for.”