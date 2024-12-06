Burnley manager Scott Parker has been speaking about the flexibility of his playing personnel ahead of the Clarets’ home tie against Middlesbrough tonight (Friday).

Parker was asked in his pre-match press conference wide midfielders Jaidon Anthony and Luca Koleosho and their interchangeability during the season so far.

“It gives us flexibility in their position,” he said. “[They're] both probably naturally left-sided players, that's where they're both probably at their best, but in saying that, Jaidon's been very, very good on that side as well.

“And there's always decisions I need to make in how I can get the best out of certain players, so we've obviously decided to go with that, and I think we're seeing very good performances from both over the last couple of weeks.

Luca Koleosho. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Luca has improved from where he was early on in the season, and maybe that is down to the position he's now playing - a bit more comfortable there; a young player, obviously in development as well. But like I said, yeah, it gives us that flexibility with both of them, really.”

Parker was also asked about the challenges in managing the fitness of young players in the demanding arena of the Championship.

“I I think for Luca, I think he just turned 20 in September; he's a baby in the sense of age; he's also very, very young in game time. I think he played 15 games last year, before that, didn't play much football.

“He's coming off the back of a very long injury, and now he's probably going into a division where the game dynamic and what's asked of him is probably very different to what it was last year. Last year, probably a game in the Premier League, there's a lot of spaces, maybe a bit more counterattacking.

“This year's very, very different and it's probably different for him as well. I've been very, very pleased with him in terms of how he's adapting, certainly how he's listening, but look, Luca has an incredible talent and he's got masses of potential, and we all recognise that and we all see that.

“But at the same time there's still loads and loads of work to be done and Luca will recognise that as well. So, I think he's shown elements over the last two games, which are everything that we're asking of him and like I said, the boy's got huge, huge quality.

“But, again, with being so young, like Luca is, there's parts of the game which, only in game and only in training, you can adapt or certainly improve on, and that's where Luca is.”

Burnley host Middlesbrough at 8pm tonight at Turf Moor in what promises to be an intriguing match-up between two of the league’s high-flyers so far this season.

The Clarets sit in second place in the table after an impressive run of matches, winning thier last four and conceding just six goals so far this season.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, occupy fifth place in the table and are the league’s second-scorers with 32 goals.