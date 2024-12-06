Three points against Middlesbrough would see Burnley reach the Championship summit for first time since the second week of the season.

While Sheffield United could reclaim top spot on Sunday when they face West Brom, a fifth consecutive win for Burnley against fifth-place Middlesbrough would go a long way in bolstering their promotion credentials.

Michael Carrick’s side are one of the form teams in the division, having scored 18 goals in their last four wins, with a 1-0 home defeat to Blackburn in the middle of that run being the only blemish.

Burnley face off against Middlesbrough tonight at Turf Moor.

Here’s all the information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Turf Moor. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes. The game is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

What’s the latest team news?

Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, and Hjalmar Ekdal all played for the Under 23s on Tuesday, so will have their eyes on a squad place.

"While Scott Parker has been hugely impressed with Jay Rod’s numbers and performances, starting four games in a row might be unnecessary risk for the 35-year-old, especially with a fully fit Zian Flemming now back in contention.

Lyle Foster, Manuel Benson, and Aaron Ramsey are still a “few weeks away” while Jordan Beyer and Mike Tressor remain sidelined.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

"He was a real, top class player [Michael Carrick], and I’m looking forward to going up against his team, a very good team. He’s been in there now for a couple of years and you can see evidence of that in terms of their team and their structure. It will be a big challenge for us, but we’re looking forward to it. They’re an attacking team, and can cause you problems in that sense. Obviously we need to be fully equipped and ready for what we're going to face.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Anthony, Sarmiento, Koleosho, Flemming.

Middlesbrough: Brynn, Ayling, Edmundson, Clarke, Borges, Barlaser, Hackney, Doak, Azaz, Burgzorg, Conway.

Who is the referee?

Andrew Kitchen. He’s taken charge in 11 games so far this season (10 in the Championship), handing out 46 yellow cards and one red.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 13/10

Draw: 23/10

Borol: 19/10

Odds according to SkyBet.