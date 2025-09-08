Burnley man to feature at 2026 World Cup after helping Tunisia seal qualification

Burnley midfielder Hannibal has helped Tunisia qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The 22-year-old started as Tunisia beat Equatorial Guinea courtesy of a stoppage-time winner on Monday afternoon.

It means that Sami Trabelsi’s side have secured top spot in their African qualifying group with two games to spare, guaranteeing them a place at next year’s finals.

Hannibal started today’s 1-0 win in the number 10 position before being substituted on the hour mark.

Should Hannibal be selected for next summer’s tournament, which will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico, it will be the second time he has appeared at the World Cup.

He was also part of the Tunisia side that was knocked out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, finishing third in their group. Tunisia claimed four points from their three group games, but Australia pipped them to second place behind group winners France.

Hannibal was an 80th-minute substitute during their opening game of the tournament, a goalless draw against Denmark, but didn’t feature in the subsequent games against Australia and France.

Hannibal pictured representing Tunisia at the 2022 Qatar World Cup (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

But the Clarets man has been a regular starter of this qualifying campaign, having also played 89 minutes of Tunisia’s 3-0 win against Liberia last Thursday.

Handed his debut in 2021, the former Manchester United man has been capped 34 times by his country.