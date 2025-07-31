Burnley make generous offer to ensure friendly against crisis club Sheffield Wednesday goes ahead
The Clarets’ main friendly this weekend comes away to Stoke City, where Scott Parker is expected to field close to his strongest side.
But given Burnley’s bloated squad, a separate game was also scheduled to take place against the Owls at Gawthorpe on Saturday morning for those players in need of minutes.
But that game is now in some doubt after the Owls players threatened to go on strike after being informed they’re unlikely to be paid their July wages on time. The scheduled payday is today.
The Burnley Express understands that Clarets have now offered to pay for a hotel stay on Friday night to facilitate an early kick-off. As it stands, it’s currently unclear whether the game is going ahead.
It follows a turbulent summer at Hillsborough, which has seen the players not paid on time in four of the past five months.
Manager Danny Rohl has also departed by mutual consent while a number of players have also opted to move on. Henrik Pedersen, a member of Rohl’s backroom staff, has taken over.
According to our sister paper the Sheffield Star, the remaining players are said to be considering refusing to play in forthcoming games – putting Saturday's runout against Burnley under serious threat.
It’s also claimed some players are refusing to attend scheduled training sessions.
Given the club’s financial plight, a hotel stay also seems unlikely for Sheffield Wednesday’s season opener at Leicester City on Sunday, August 10.
The club have been placed under numerous embargoes because of financial issues. Earlier this week the North Stand at Hillsborough was also closed by Sheffield Council over safety fears.
