Burnley looking for revenge against Millwall on final day as Den defeat still stings for Scott Parker

Scott Parker admits the defeat to Burnley’s final day opponents still stings as they prepare to exact revenge on Millwall.

The Lions remain the last side to beat Burnley in the league this season after claiming a 1-0 victory at The Den at the start of November.

Since then, 182 days have passed, with the Clarets enjoying a remarkable 32-game unbeaten streak which has seen them clinch promotion back to the Premier League.

The Championship title, however, is still on the line, as Parker’s side bid to finish a remarkable season on another huge high on Saturday.

Millwall remain one of just two sides to beat the Clarets this season, with Sunderland also overcoming them all the way back in August.

While the defeat in South London came almost six months ago, it’s still a game that sticks in Parker’s throat.

“It does, yeah,” he admitted. “It does a little bit to be honest with you.

Scott Parker pictured during Burnley's 1-0 defeat to Millwall in November 2024. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“Looking back, it was a disappointing night for us. It seems quite a long time ago and it is a long, long time ago.

“But the challenge we faced that night…they're a good side and they know what they do.”

Neil Harris was in charge of Millwall on that occasion, but since then Alex Neil has come in and taken the Lions to the cusp of the play-offs.

With 90 minutes remaining of the campaign, Millwall sit seventh and level on points with the last play-off spot.

“He's done very well,” Parker said of the job Neil has done. “He’s a brilliant coach.

“I’ve come across Alex a few times and he has gone in there and done really, really well in terms of the way he sets his team up.

“They’re an aggressive team in both phases of how they play the game. Always a tough game.

“This was the last team we lost to however many months ago, so we know the challenge that lies ahead of us. It will be a tough game for us.”

While the Clarets will be keen to get revenge, it won’t be their main motivation. Instead that’ll be claiming another victory and hoping Leeds slip up at Plymouth to hand them the league title.

Whatever happens, Parker is looking forward to walking out to a packed out Turf Moor for one final time this season.

“It will be a good feeling, of course,” he said.

“But I have no doubt that once we get to the stadium, it will just be game mode and it will feel like any other game.

“Maybe after the game we'll probably soak that up a little bit more, but as always that's probably the main driver.

“It’s fair to say I'm delighted the last game of the season comes at home in front of our own stadium and our own home fans. I'm sure they'll be, as always, right behind the team and there'll be a special atmosphere there.

“I was absolutely delighted that we managed to win promotion in front of our home fans against Sheffield United and then the timing is perfect for us that the last game of the season falls at home as well and we get another time, a special time to spend with our supporters.

“I’m sure they will show us the appreciation that the players deserve and likewise back to them and the appreciation for their support throughout this year as well.”