Burnley linked with surprise assistant appointment as new manager odds tumble for two new names

Burnley are to make the surprise appointment of Henrik Jensen as a new assistant, according to reports in Sweden.
Swedish newspaper Expressen claims the Danish coach missed training as manager of Kalmar FF this morning ahead of a prospective move to Turf Moor.

The Swedish calendar operates to a different calendar to the majority of Europe, meaning their season is currently ongoing.

The 39-year-old has been in charge of Kalmar since January 2023 and finished sixth in the Allsvenskan – the top tier of Swedish football – in his first season in charge. Jensen’s side are currently struggling this term though, sitting second bottom.

It will be intriguing to see what Jensen’s appointment, if confirmed, means for Burnley’s ongoing managerial search.

Jensen previously worked with Danish outfit FC Midtjylland between 2018 and 2022, first with the academy before working his way up to assistant.

He worked as the number two to Bo Henriksen, who has previously been linked with the Burnley vacancy, before briefly taking over as caretaker boss after Henriksen was sacked.

Midtjylland's Danish head coach Henrik Jensen gestures during the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg football match between SL Benfica and FC Midtjylland at Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 2, 2022. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)Midtjylland's Danish head coach Henrik Jensen gestures during the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg football match between SL Benfica and FC Midtjylland at Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 2, 2022. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
During his interim spell, he even took charge of a Champions League qualifier against Benfica, which Midtjylland lost 7-2 over two legs.

Since this news has emerged, Henriksen’s odds have tumbled with the bookies. At the time of writing he’s second favourite behind Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Frank Lampard, Scott Parker, Carlos Corberan and Liam Rosenior are also high in the betting, as is current acting head coach Craig Bellamy who is holding the fort alongside Mike Jackson.

Malmo boss Henrik Rydstrom, who previously worked with Jensen at Kalmar, has also entered the betting. The 48-year-old was previously linked with the Brighton vacancy.

As for Henriksen, he’s currently in charge of FC Mainz, a role he only began in February of this year. He’s previously managed Brønshøj, Horsens and FC Zurich.

Burnley have been approached for comment.

In other coaching news, Youl Mawene has left his role at Fleetwood Town to become Burnley’s new performance coach, according to Training Ground Guru.

The Frenchman, who played for Preston North End during his playing career, returned to Fleetwood in September 2021, having previously worked for the club for eight years as a player and fitness coach. In between he was a strength and conditioning coach at Salford City.

