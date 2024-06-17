The move to Germany had been on the cards for a week prior to that, meaning the Clarets have had almost a month to find their replacement.
Steve Cooper was installed as the early favourite with the bookies but he’s since drifted out of the betting after reports emerged that the former Nottingham Forest boss was holding out for a Premier League job.
Since then, a number of names have been linked with the post as Alan Pace and the Burnley board look to identify a candidate that will be tasked with leading the club back to the top flight at the first attempt.
Here are the current favourites, according to Skybet:
(Odds were correct at the time of writing)
