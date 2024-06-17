Next Burnley manager odds: Former Manchester United star installed as new favourite ahead of West Brom boss

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 17th Jun 2024, 09:36 BST
It’s been almost three weeks since Vincent Kompany left Turf Moor to take over as the new manager of Bayern Munich.

The move to Germany had been on the cards for a week prior to that, meaning the Clarets have had almost a month to find their replacement.

Steve Cooper was installed as the early favourite with the bookies but he’s since drifted out of the betting after reports emerged that the former Nottingham Forest boss was holding out for a Premier League job.

Since then, a number of names have been linked with the post as Alan Pace and the Burnley board look to identify a candidate that will be tasked with leading the club back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Here are the current favourites, according to Skybet:

(Odds were correct at the time of writing)

Took interim charge of the Clarets after Sean Dyche’s departure during the 2021/22 season. Now assisting acting head coach Craig Bellamy following Kompany's departure.

1. Mike Jackson - 50/1

Photo: Gareth Copley

A long shot at 50/1 and perhaps unlikely to move on so soon after signing a new contract at Middlesbrough.

2. Michael Carrick - 50/1

Photo: Stephen Pond

Has constantly overperformed with Coventry but has yet to get his break with a bigger club higher up the foodchain.

3. Mark Robins - 50/1

Photo: Naomi Baker

Regularly features in the betting for jobs at the top end of the Championship having performed impressively for Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt.

4. Kjetil Knutsen - 50/1

Photo: Richard Heathcote

