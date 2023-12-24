Burnley issue warning to away fans sitting in hospitality areas ahead of Liverpool visit on Boxing Day
It follows controversial scenes in Burnley’s last home game, the 2-0 defeat to Everton, which saw visiting fans – with hospitality tickets – celebrating in the home end.
The disruption was reported in the upper section of the James Hargreaves Stand during the first-half of the game, not long after Everton scored their two goals.
Video footage circulated on social media and several Burnley supporters reported the issue to the club.
Those sat in the area reported children being visibly upset at the confrontation, while the inaction of the stewarding was also criticised.
Following a subsequent internal inquiry, the Clarets conceded their levels of protection fell “well below” expectations.
Ahead of the visit of Liverpool on Boxing Day, Burnley have moved to warn any away fans sitting in the home areas to be “discreet”.
“Hospitality areas can be mixed with home and away fans,” the Clarets said.
“Away fans are reminded they are visitors to Turf Moor, must be respectful of this at all times and act discreetly in support of their team.
“Any guests negatively affecting the experience of others will be asked to leave the stadium.
“Our stewards have been informed to take a zero tolerance approach to away chants in the home end and will be strict.
“Fans ejected may receive a stadium ban and the visiting team’s club will be notified.
“Fans openly wearing the colours, or displaying any items of merchandise connected to the away team may result in refusal of admission or ejection from the stadium.”
The Clarets did, however, state Liverpool supporters will not be permitted to sit in general admission areas.
“Home match tickets are for the use of supporters of the club only,” the club added.
“If you are found to be a fan of a visiting club you may have your ticket cancelled and will not be reimbursed for any costs associated with your purchase.”
Burnley also say they adopt a “zero tolerance policy” towards tragedy chanting, having also warned supporters not to chant anything “abusive or offensive”.