‘This is the Burnley we like to see’: Micah Richards believes a little bit of 'swagger' returned during Fulham win

Pundit Micah Richards felt some of last season’s “swagger” returned for Burnley in their pre-Christmas win against Fulham.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 24th Dec 2023, 13:00 GMT
What Vincent Kompany immediately said after Burnley's big win away to Fulham

The Clarets moved off the foot of the table with a hard-earned 2-0 victory at Craven Cottage thanks to goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge.

Vincent Kompany’s side had to defend resolutely in the first-half, with Fulham on top. But in the second period they took their chances when they came and saw out a big three points in the capital.

Having seen the game out relatively comfortably, Match of the Day pundit Richards was impressed with Burnley’s display.

“Burnley have been trying to play out from the back and they’ve been punished so many times, but on this occasion they did it to Fulham,” he told presenter Gary Lineker.

“This is the Burnley we like to see, on the front foot.

“You see here [with the first goal], Sander Berge presses, Zeki Amdouni wins the ball back and it’s a wonderful finish from Wilson Odobert. It’s a lovely one-two and then he just bends it into the corner. You see on the replay [Bernd] Leno has got no chance.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Former Footballer and TV Pundit, Micah Richards smiles prior to the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on November 09, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Former Footballer and TV Pundit, Micah Richards smiles prior to the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on November 09, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
“[For the second] they win the ball back again and get the ball forward really quickly with numbers forward. Berge sees the space and it’s another cool finish.

“This is the Burnley we like to see, this is the Burnley I watched so many times in the Championship with that confidence and a little bit of swagger.

“Against Fulham they had that and let’s hope they can build on it.”

