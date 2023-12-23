What Vincent Kompany immediately said after Burnley's big win away to Fulham
Second-half strikes from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge handed the Clarets an invaluable three points at Craven Cottage to cut the gap to safety to just three points.
The visitors had to withstand some pressure in the first-half but after edging their noses in front at the start of the second, they managed the game well to claim only their third win of the season.
“It was a really good performance,” Kompany said.
“Every game is tough in this league and today was no different. The other team has talented players and are able to create chances as well, but I thought in the key moments the team did really well.
“We were able to remain dangerous in most phases of play whether we had the ball, whether we were defending, whether it was the little bits in between, second balls, loose balls, mainly that, especially in the second-half.
“It helped us give us a performance that gave us a chance. But I’ve said it quite a few times, we’ve had quite a lot of good performances now but it’s the results that obviously gives you the reward.”
While Burnley defended well, they were still reliant on a string of fine saves from James Trafford, who claimed only his second clean sheet of the season and his first away from home.
But for Kompany, it all boiled down to coming out on top in those key moments, something they weren’t able to do against Everton last time out.
“The Everton game was two set plays,” he said. “Credit to the opposition, you have teams where it’s their game plan and you have to give credit. It’s not a coincidence.
“But to be good in all phases, that’s what this level demands because you never have room to have the monopoly of momentum, which for us we can have in the Championship. We can just decide ‘okay, we’re just shutting this game down, we’re not giving the ball away’ and that was it.
“These games are much more balanced because the other teams will have momentum as well, so it needs a performance like today.”