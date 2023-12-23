Second-half strikes from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge handed Burnley a big win away to Fulham two days before Christmas.
Vincent Kompany’s men produced an ideal away performance to not only keep their second clean sheet of the season, but also reduce the gap to safety to just three points.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 8/10
Made a string of stops to earn only his second clean sheet of the season, but his first away from home. Photo: Steve Bardens
2. Vitinho - 7/10
Lively throughout and brings plenty of energy on the ball. Didn’t give a great deal away defensively. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS
3. Dara O'Shea - 8/10
Defended resolutely. Covered well to clear danger and made some vital interceptions to keep Fulham at bay. Photo: Steve Bardens
4. Jordan Beyer - 7/10
Produced a crucial header off the line towards the end of the first-half. Picked up a needless booking kicking the ball away. Photo: Steve Bardens