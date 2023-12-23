News you can trust since 1877
Burnley player ratings vs Fulham as SIX 8/10s handed out following superb away win - gallery

Second-half strikes from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge handed Burnley a big win away to Fulham two days before Christmas.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 17:32 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men produced an ideal away performance to not only keep their second clean sheet of the season, but also reduce the gap to safety to just three points.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Made a string of stops to earn only his second clean sheet of the season, but his first away from home.

1. James Trafford - 8/10

Made a string of stops to earn only his second clean sheet of the season, but his first away from home. Photo: Steve Bardens

Lively throughout and brings plenty of energy on the ball. Didn’t give a great deal away defensively.

2. Vitinho - 7/10

Lively throughout and brings plenty of energy on the ball. Didn’t give a great deal away defensively. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS

Defended resolutely. Covered well to clear danger and made some vital interceptions to keep Fulham at bay.

3. Dara O'Shea - 8/10

Defended resolutely. Covered well to clear danger and made some vital interceptions to keep Fulham at bay. Photo: Steve Bardens

Produced a crucial header off the line towards the end of the first-half. Picked up a needless booking kicking the ball away.

4. Jordan Beyer - 7/10

Produced a crucial header off the line towards the end of the first-half. Picked up a needless booking kicking the ball away. Photo: Steve Bardens

