Burnley FC taking steps to make Turf Moor safer for supporters after disruption with Everton fans in home end

Burnley Football Club says steps are being taken to make Turf Moor a safer place for supporters after admitting their levels of protection fell “well below” expectations during the Everton game.

The club launched an investigation at the start of the week after Everton fans managed to gain access to the home end during Saturday’s fixture.

Disruption was reported in the upper section of the James Hargreaves Stand during the first-half of the game, not long after Everton scored their two goals.

Video footage circulated on social media and several Burnley supporters reported the issue to the club.

Those sat in the area reported children being visibly upset at the confrontation, while the inaction of the stewarding was also criticised.

Burnley initially addressed the situation on Monday, revealing an internal inquiry was underway.

Publishing a fresh statement this evening, the club say steps have been taken to ensure incidents of this nature do not happen again.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on December 16, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“What happened in the stands as a result of some away fans being in sections of the home end for last weekend’s match was not acceptable,” the Clarets said.

“The levels of protection we provided towards supporters fell well below our expectations and what you deserve.

“We have conducted an internal inquiry, where some of the fundamental issues have been reviewed, discussed and acknowledged by those responsible and we want to make sure incidents like these do not happen again.

“Like many other clubs, we don’t want to stop visiting fans being able to join us, just like we wouldn’t want you being stopped at other stadiums you might visit in the future.

“For the safety of all, it is clear that more rigorous steps are needed to be enforced regarding the process around visiting supporters on matchdays which we will bring in for our next home match.

“Our supporters are the most important part of this football club and we acknowledge we let you down.

“The steps that are being taken we expect will strengthen our commitment to make Turf Moor a safer and more welcoming environment for all.