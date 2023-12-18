Burnley launch investigation into 'unacceptable' scenes as Everton fans spotted in home end

Burnley Football Club have launched an investigation after Everton fans managed to gain access to the home end during Saturday’s fixture at Turf Moor.

Disruption was reported in the upper section of the James Hargreaves Stand during the first-half of the game, around the time when Everton scored their two goals.

Video footage has circulated on social media and Burnley supporters have since reported the issue to the club.

Those sat in the area reported children being visibly upset at the confrontation, while the inaction of the stewarding was also criticised.

It’s also been claimed that this isn’t the first time that visiting supporters have managed to purchase tickets in the home ends this season.

The club has now addressed the issue with a statement posted to its official X page, on the site formerly known as Twitter.

The Clarets have blasted the scenes as “unacceptable” and say they will be looking into the situation as a matter of urgency.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on December 16, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“We are aware of the problems that arose as a result of away supporters being in some home sections at Turf Moor for the match against on Saturday,” Burnley said.

“We have launched an immediate internal enquiry and want to assure our fans their safety is our top priority and the situation that arose was unacceptable.”

Everton won the game 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Amadao Onana and Michael Keane on what was Sean Dyche’s first return to Turf Moor since his sacking in April 2022.