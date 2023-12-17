'Nice to enjoy that moment': Everton boss Sean Dyche has his say on receiving warm reception from Burnley fans
and live on Freeview channel 276
Burnley fans chanted “you’ll always be a Claret” as the 52-year-old made his way across the pitch to the dugout prior to Everton’s 2-0 win.
Dyche responded in kind with warm applause to all sides of the ground.
“That’s a nice thing, of course,” he said after the game.
“You want to be successful as a manager, whatever that is in real terms. The success here wasn’t just winning games and being in the Premier League, the whole club changed and that’s a massive success.
“That’s a really nice thing, it was nice to enjoy that moment. It’s a rare one when the manager hopefully gets some respect from the Evertonians as well, but certainly from the Burnley fans. It’s a nice moment.”
Dyche added: “When I left here I said ‘that’s me’, there’s another chapter finished for the club. Another chapter finished for me.
“I’ve a huge respect, I shouldn’t need to say it because I’ve said it so many times, but I’ve got a huge respect for the club, the people around the club, the fans.
“I had a fantastic time here. It’s helped me and my life develop as well, so if I’ve paid my bit back, amongst others that were here, then fine, that’s how it should be.
“But there’s so many other people involved in the last nine a half years that I was here, it’s not just me. Trust me.”
Dyche was also asked about being left out of Alan Pace’s programme notes ahead of the game, something he took no particular notice to.
“I saw Alan this morning in the hotel where we were staying. Crow Wood, very nice. Used to annoy me they had a really nice hotel there for the teams staying,” he joked.
“I saw him this morning, said hello. Football is a weird business, right? I don’t throw my dummy out, done my years, shook his hand and said ‘nice to see you’, crack on.
“Vincent, I saw him at the LMA at the end of last season and told him how impressed I was with his work and how he hadn’t lost the fabric of it but also put his mark on it and changed it to his liking.
“We can all moan about everyone and everything, but people have got a lot on their plate. I just try and take care of mine and get on with it.”