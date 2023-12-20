Vincent Kompany on what Lyle Foster's Burnley return means for striker's AFCON availability

Vincent Kompany insists Lyle Foster’s earlier than anticipated return doesn’t alter anything regarding the striker’s availability for the African Cup of Nations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week the Burnley boss was adamant the 23-year-old wouldn’t be linking up with his national team despite being named in South Africa’s preliminary 50-man squad.

Two days later, Foster was a surprise inclusion on Burnley’s bench for the game against Everton, where he came off the bench to make his first appearance in 10 weeks.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the start of November, the club announced that Foster would be taking an indefinite break from football to receive specialist treatment for his mental wellbeing.

Physically, Kompany felt Foster was only able to play 45-60 minutes and will now need to step up his fitness over the coming weeks.

But despite the striker making his return to match action, the Burnley boss insists he won’t be available for January’s tournament in the Ivory Coast.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Lyle Foster of Burnley waves to the crowd prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on December 16, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not even my decision, it’s not up to me. He just can’t. It’s the medical advice we’re getting at the moment,” he said.

“The conflict of course is that he loves to play for his country. Even from my side, the AFCON is a big trophy, it’s a big competition. It’s important for me as an African coach to support the competition, but it’s not up to me. I just relay.