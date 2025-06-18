Burnley interested in German goalkeeper to provide James Trafford competition - reports

Burnley are reportedly interested in sealing a move for German goalkeeper Max Weiss.
placeholder image
According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Clarets are keen to bring in the 21-year-old Karlsruher SC stopper to provide competition for number one James Trafford.

Scott Parker’s side already have Vaclav Hladky and Etienne Green on their books, but it appears the club are keen to bolster their options ahead of their Premier League return.

According to the report, Weiss will cost Burnley around £4m.

It was previously reported by Sky Germany that Karlsruhe are planning to sell Weiss as they need the money.

Further reports in Germany suggest Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are interested in signing Weiss on a permanent deal before sending him out on loan to gain further game time.

It’s claimed, however, that Weiss’ preference is to link up with Burnley.

Max Weiss of Karlsruher SC celebrates a 1-0 victory during the 2.Bundesliga match against FC Koln on January 3, 2025 (Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images)

Weiss did not miss a single game for Karlsruher last season as the club finished eighth in the 2.Bundesliga, the second tier of German football.

The 6ft 3ins keeper began his youth career with Hoffenheim and has represented Germany from Under-18 to Under-20 level.

Burnley have yet to make a signing so far this summer, although four of last season’s loanees – Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming – have all seen their loans turned permanent.

Leaving the club, meanwhile, has been CJ Egan-Riley, who has linked up with French side Marseille on a free transfer.

Clarets fans are also awaiting news on the futures of Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes, who will soon become free agents.

