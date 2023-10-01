Burnley injury update after Johann Gudmundsson misses out against Newcastle United
The Icelander was absent from Burnley’s squad on Saturday for the 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United having previously started the last three league games.
While Vincent Kompany hasn’t revealed the injury, nor the extent of it, he did confirm it came during last week’s game against Manchester United when he was brought off early into the first-half.
“He pulled up against Man Utd and he’s struggling with that issue,” Kompany confirmed after Saturday’s defeat at St James’ Park.
On a more positive note, Lyle Foster - a player Burnley have badly missed over the last couple of weeks - has now served his three-match suspension and is available for Tuesday night’s massive game against Luton Town.
It comes after the striker was shown a straight red card for violent conduct during the recent league clash against Nottingham Forest.
For Gudmundsson, however, he joins Hjalmar Ekdal, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi on the sidelines.
Elsewhere, Darko Churlinov featured for Burnley’s Under-21s on Saturday having recently recovered from a serious health scare.
At the start of June, the boss of the winger’s international side, North Macedonia, revealed Churlinov had been rushed to hospital in Belgrade after contracting suspected blood poisoning.
It was later revealed Churlinov was subsequently flown back to the UK to be treated at a Manchester clinic.
Speaking at the end of August, Kompany revealed Churlinov, who has been left out of Burnley’s 25-man Premier League squad, has made a “miraculous” recovery.
CJ Egan-Riley and Han-Noah Massengo also featured in the 1-1 draw against Fleetwood Town.