Burnley injury state of play ahead of Coventry City test as Aaron Ramsey set for more minutes

Burnley have no new injury concerns to contend with ahead of Saturday’s crucial encounter with Coventry City.

Scott Parker’s side head to the Midlands to face a Coventry side that remain in fifth place in the Championship despite their 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United last time out.

The Clarets are now unbeaten in their last 26 league games and have seven games remaining to clinch their spot in the top two.

While long-term concerns Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined, Parker otherwise has no new problems to deal with.

Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsey will step up his recovery when he turns out for Burnley’s Under-21s against Brentford on Friday afternoon (1pm kick-off).

It comes after the attacking midfielder, who hasn’t featured since February 2024 as a result of a serious knee injury, played 45 minutes for the Under-21s last week.

Aaron Ramsey hasn't featured since injuring his knee while playing against Arsenal in February 2024 (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP)

“Ramsey plays again,” Parker confirmed. “We'll get him some minutes on Friday. “Other than that, we’re all good.”

Parker will need as many fit players available to him as possible ahead of a busy end to the season.

The Clarets play Saturday-Tuesday-Friday this coming week before the traditional Easter double header.

Parker, however, is confident his squad can deal with the rigours of a hectic schedule, just as they did over Christmas.

“I am [confident],” he said. “I think for large parts this year, when games have come thick and fast, we can do what we need to do.

“Physically we're in a great place. Physically, we're the top team in this division. Yes the games come thick and fast but we’ll be prepared, as always.”

