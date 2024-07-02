Burnley identify Brazilian as solution to left-back problem following Charlie Taylor's departure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley look to have finally solved their left-back problem.

The Clarets have long sought to bolster their ranks on the left-hand side of defence, but have failed to get a signing over the line in recent transfer windows.

That need was only intensified this week when club stalwart Charlie Taylor rejected the offer of a new contract to join Premier League newcomers Southampton.

Following comments made at last week’s fixture release breakfast event at Turf Moor, rumours had been swirling that Burnley were about to announce the addition of a Brazilian full-back.

That man has since been identified by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano as Santos man Lucas Pires.

Romano claims Burnley will pay just over £2m to bring in Pires, who was at Gawthorpe today to complete his medical.

The 23-year-old made his debut for Santos in 2021 and has made 49 appearances for the club to date.

CADIZ, SPAIN - OCTOBER 07: Lucas Pires of Cadiz CF reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Cadiz CF and Girona FC at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on October 07, 2023 in Cadiz, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

He spent last season on loan in Spain with Cadiz, where he made a further 30 outings.

Should Pires sign on the dotted line, he will become Burnley’s second addition of the summer after Shurandy Sambo, from PSV Eindhoven.

The 22-year-old right-back signed on a free transfer after his contract with PSV came to an end.

Going the other way has been Taylor to Southampton and Bailey Peacock-Farrell to Birmingham City. Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson are yet to find clubs after leaving the club at the end of last season.