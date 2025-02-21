How many points could Burnley require to claim promotion into the Premier League this season?

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another potentially pivotal weekend lies in wait for Burnley and their fellow promotion contenders as the race for the Premier League continues to intensify.

The Clarets will actually kick off the weekend when they host play-off contenders Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night. Scott Parker’s side head into the game knowing a win could lift them to within two points of the automatic promotion places as the former Chelsea and West Ham United midfielder looks to guide the club back into the top flight at the first attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty Images

Fourth placed Sunderland will aim to bounce back from their defeat at leaders Leeds United when they host struggling Hull City on Saturday lunchtime before Leeds round off the weekend with a trip to second placed Sheffield United on Monday night. With a quarter of the season remaining, every moment and every point could be crucial as all four clubs look to secure their place in next season’s Premier League - but based on the last ten seasons, how many points could be required to claim an automatic promotion spot?

How many points have been required for automatic promotion into the Premier League in the last ten seasons?

2014/15: Bournemouth and Watford

This was a memorable season for Bournemouth as they claimed the Championship title to earn promotion into the Premier League for the first time. The Cherries claimed 90 points across the season and ended the campaign just a point clear of second placed Watford Points required: 89

2015/16: Burnley and Middlesbrough

Burnley ended the season as champions as they lost just five of their 46 league games and claimed 93 points in the process. They were joined in the Premier League by Middlesbrough, who ended their absence from the top flight by taking runners-up spot with 89 points Points required: 89

2016/17: Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion

Led by former Real Madrid and Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez, Newcastle landed the Championship title on the final day of the season as a home win against Barnsley saw the Magpies end the campaign on 94 points. That was just a point clear of runners-up Brighton and Hove Albion Points required: 93

2017/18: Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarded by some as the best side to ever win the Championship, a Wolves side containing the likes of Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota romped to the title with 99 points. That ensured Nuno Espirito Santo’s men ended the season nine points clear of runners-up Cardiff City Points required: 90

2018/19: Norwich City and Sheffield United

Current Leeds United manager Daniel Farke led the Canaries to the first of two promotions during his Carrow Road reign as his side saw off Sheffield United to secure the title with 94 points. The Blades ended the campaign five points adrift but still secured a return to the Premier League Points required: 89

2019/20: Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion

With the inspirational Marcelo Bielsa in the dugout, a high-energy Leeds side ended the season with a ten-point advantage on their nearest challengers. The Whites ended the campaign with 93 points as West Bromwich Albion landed the runners-up spot Points required: 83

2020/21: Norwich City and Watford

Another Farke-led triumph as the Canaries bounced back into the Premier League at the first attempt after falling just one point short of the century-mark. Watford also claimed a return to the top tier - although the Hornets were in a distant second place Points required: 91

2021/22: Fulham and Bournemouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham and Bournemouth fought a fierce title battle that ended with the Cottagers taking the honours on 90 points, just two points clear of their nearest rivals Points required: 88

2022/23: Burnley and Sheffield United

Another side that have been described as the Championship’s best ever winners, Burnley, led by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, romped to 101 points and ended the season a whole ten points clear of runners-up Sheffield United Points required: 91

2023/24: Leicester City and Ipswich Town

Another intriguing title race was fought as Enzo Maresca led Leicester City back into the Premier League during what would be his first and only season in charge at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes ended the season on 97 points, just a point clear of runners-up and title rivals Ipswich Town Points required: 96

What is the average points total of Championship runners-up over the last ten seasons?

Based on the above campaigns, the average points required to secure an automatic promotion spot in the Championship and promotion into the Premier League is 89.9. That means Burnley will require another 25 points from their final 13 games of the season.