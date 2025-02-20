Danny Rohl makes 'near perfect' Sheffield Wednesday admission ahead of Burnley test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Danny Rohl has admitted his Sheffield Wednesday side must produce a “near perfect performance” to beat Burnley away.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being satisfied with the Owls’ offensive stats this season, Rohl is well aware they are facing a near-impenetrable Burnley defence at Turf Moor on Friday night.

The Clarets have kept 11 consecutive clean sheets in the Championship and have only conceded nine goals in theRohir 33 league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Rohl is confident his side can cause Burnley problems, he knows they must produce something special to come away with three points.

“First of all we must do our basics right, play with our best intensity and create a lot of chances,” he said.

“I think we could be the fourth or fifth best team in the offensive, we have some weapons and we are always dangerous in front. We can create something, but of course you need a nearly perfect performance away at Burnley to get something there.

“They are organised, they know what they have to do. It's not 'special, special', but what they are doing is really good, with really well organised structure against the ball, high intensity, good recovery runs. They work as a unit and as a team. They are heard to break, always pressure on the ball. A lot of good things so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Danny Rohl, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Coventry City FC at Hillsborough on February 15, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“In the last 20 games they have conceded just three goals, that shows a lot.”

When asked to clarify what he meant by his ‘not special, special’ comment, Rohl continued: “They do it really well. What I mean about the special is that it's not that they change every week the shape or do something different.

“What they do is outstanding, otherwise they do not have so many clean sheets as a group. I like their intensity and how they recover.

“If you break the first pressing line they recover quick, they know what they have to do on the pitch. They're a good group with good pressure on the ball and they know how they defend as a group. It's good to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They do the basics right that you need and they play nearly without mistakes. This is a big part.”

Rohl also revealed a mystery player is at risk of missing Friday’s game through illness.

Barry Bannan is fit to play after playing 90 minutes last week on his return from injury, but Anthony Musaba won’t feature after suffering a setback in his recovery.