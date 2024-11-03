'Definitely' - Scott Parker pinpoints moment Burnley lost momentum against Millwall

Millwall seized initiative after a long stoppage in play due to an injured official in the clash against Burnley.

Burnley head coach Scott Parker lamented an injury to the linesman as one of the reasons his Clarets side lost momentum in the 1-0 defeat to Burnley at The Den on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors started the game the brighter of the two sides, forging some half-chances through the lively Luca Koleosho and Andreas Hountondji causing headaches for the Millwall defence. However, with just under half an hour on the clock, the fixture was halted with a linesman going down injured.

The match official appeared to pull a muscle and, after treatment from medical staff, limped off the pitch to be replaced. The fracas took over five minutes and proved a turning point in the match as Millwall went on to finish the first half stronger.

Speaking about his side's start to the clash at The Den, Parker said: "I thought we controlled the start of the game, quietened down the stadium, nullified Millwall's threats. It's a tough place to come, the way they play with long balls and second balls. That side of the game is key and I thought we did that well.

"The back end of the first half we lose our way a little bit, get involved in the emotion of the game. For a young team, that affected us a little bit and we fell a little bit short."

Burnley head coach Scott Parker. | Getty Images

The Burnley boss was then asked directly whether the situation with the linesman had affected his side's momentum. During that break, players could be seen desperately asking for a ball to keep their muscles warm as officials sorted out the swap.

Parker replied: "Definitely. That long pause in the game. That may have been a factor. At that point, with a young team who had maybe not seen that before. Certainly, after that point they start to get some momentum, Trafford has to pull off a save, we concede corners which puts pressure on us. Second half, we never really got going until maybe the subs came on."

The two sides went in level at the break but it was Millwall who returned to the pitch stronger with centre-back Jake Cooper nodding home the winner after 52 minutes. That result saw the London outfit climb to seventh in the league, just four point behind 4th-placed Burnley.