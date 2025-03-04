Two Burnley players have been named as the highest valued in their positions across the Championship.

Burnley have already shown they have one of the most talented squads in the Championship as compete with the likes of Leeds United and Sheffield United for a place in next season’s Premier League.

Since being named as successor to Vincent Kompany during the summer, Scott Parker has instilled a defensive solidity into the Clarets that is laying the foundations for what the Turf Moor faithful will hope will be a successful push for an immediate return to the top flight. Throughout the season, a whole host of key figures within Parker’s squad have come to the fore to ensure their side will head into the final two months of the season firmly in contention.

The heroics of goalkeeper James Trafford, who has now kept a remarkable 24 clean sheets and conceded just nine goals in 33 Championship fixtures this season, have caught the attention of the national media as the former Manchester City academy stopper continues to receive a number of plaudits. There is little surprise to discover Trafford is currently rated as the highest-valued Championship goalkeeper based on figures from TransferMarkt - but he is not the only Clarets star to make it into a starting XI made up of the highest valued players in the second tier.

Goalkeeper: James Trafford (Burnley)

This will be no surprise given how strong Burnley’s defensive record has been this season. Trafford has kept 24 clean sheets in 33 games in all competitions this season and has conceded just nine goals in the Championship during that time. That is enough to see him valued at £14.9m.

Right-back: Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City)

The former Netherlands Under-21 international has been a consistent presence in Sky Blues sides in recent season and has shown his impressive attacking threat. He is rated at £7.4m, which makes him the highest valued right-back in the Championship.

Left-back: Caleb Wiley (Watford)

The on-loan Chelsea full-back is yet to feature for the Hornets after joining them during the January transfer window - but that hasn’t prevented him from taking his place as the highest valued left-back in the league with a transfer value of £6.6m.

Centre-back: Pascal Struijk (Leeds United)

Sunderland discovered just how effective the defender can be in the attacking third last month as his goals helped Leeds to a 2-1 home win against the Black Cats - but there is no doubting just how impressive Struijk can be in his natural role. He has played a major role in helping Daniel Farke’s side to the top of the Championship and that has earned him a value of £13.2m.

Centre-back: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United)

The 24-times capped Bosnia international will hope to guide the Blades back into the top flight this season - and he is currently one of the highest valued players in the second tier after TransferMarkt set his value at £15m.

Midfield: Enzo Le Fee (Sunderland)

A whole host of Sunderland fans have taken Le Fee to their hearts after he joined on a temporary basis from Roma in January. A more permanent move to Wearside will depend on the success of Sunderland’s bid for promotion - but there is no doubt Le Fee is a class act. He has a transfer value of £15m according to the stats experts.

Midfield: Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland)

Bellingham has become an integral figure within the Sunderland side over the last 18 months and is valued at just shy of £15m - although the Black Cats would surely demand a far more significant fee if they ever chose to allow the midfielder to depart the Stadium of Light.

Right wing: Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United)

The 13-times capped Italy international is viewed as a key part of Leeds’ push to return to the Premier League. He is playing his part with 10 goal contributions in 35 games and that has earned him a value of £14.9m.

Attacking midfield: Aaron Ramsey (Burnley)

Making good progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury, which he suffered back in February of last year. But not quite ready just yet.

Ramsey is still working his way back from the serious knee injury he suffered just over 12 months ago and is yet to appear this season. However, there is no doubt there is a genuine talent within the Clarets ranks and his return will be a major boost for Scott Parker. TransferMarkt rate him at £9.9m.

Left wing: Borja Sainz (Norwich City)

The Spanish winger has been in stunning form this season with 16 goals and four assists in 32 appearances in all competitions. Sainz will enter the final 12 months of his current deal this summer - and any club wanting to make a move for his services would be looking to sign a player worth £9.9m according to the transfer experts.

Striker: Adam Armstrong (West Bromwich Albion)

The former Newcastle United striker is the highest valued striker across the second tier as TransferMarkt have rated the Baggies star at £13.2m.