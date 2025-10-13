Leeds United team news as key players set to return in time to face Burnley

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Early team news boosts for Leeds United and Daniel Farke as they travel to Burnley this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League returns after the international break this weekend, and Burnley are set to host a Leeds United side that will have a number of key players available for selection after some injury worries.

The clash of the two clubs that achieved automatic promotion from the Championship last season is a massive one. With each club near the bottom of the table and trailing behind Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland side, who have had a storming start to their Premier League return despite only reaching the top-flight through the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Clashes between sides aiming for survival are always earmarked in the calendar as teams' best bet to gain three points in a league awash with top teams and players. And Leeds boss Daniel Farke will be happy to see that he will potentially have four of his stars back for the trip to Turf Moor.

Who could return for Leeds and what Daniel Farke said

The international break is a good time for those not on national team duty to refresh and rebuild fitness during a demanding season. And there are a number of names in the Leeds squad who have taken advantage of the break.

Wilfried Gnonto has missed his side’s last three games with a calf issue but is expected to be back for this game after being close to a return against Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in his pre-Tottenham press conference, his manager said: “Willy will also miss this game (against Spurs). His calf problems are not sorted. He is not back in team training, and there is no chance to involve him. He will also sadly just be back after this upcoming international break, so not available for Tottenham.”

His absence meant Brenden Aaronson started the last few games on the right side of attack but he could be fatigued with long trips away with the United States national side, which could lead to Gnonto being named in the starting line-up this weekend.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Summer signing between the sticks, Lucas Perri, has been out for the last four games with a quad issue and was back in training before the Tottenham game but Farke decided not to risk him with in-form Karl Darlow keeping his place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucas Perri is expected to be in contention to face Burnley. | Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Speaking before the home defeat last time out, Farke said: “Lucas Perri is back in team training since yesterday. Good news, but it's too early to involve him. We expect him after that [the international break].”

It is now a big decision for the German manager to make, with Darlow maintaining game time and fitness over the break with Wales, does it make sense to bring Perri back from the cold? Full-back Jayden Bogle appeared to have an issue last time out and was substituted right before the final whistle. Farke then revealed after the match that Bogle missed a training session during the week but the issue was more down to fatigue, and with two weeks' rest, he should be available for selection for this match.

Youngster Harry Gray missed a potential reunion with brother Archie Gray against Tottenham with a hip flexor issue, but the problem is not thought to be serious and he could be in with a chance of making the squad this weekend. A key player who will not return in time for the trip away to Scott Parker’s side is Daniel James, who has been given a timescale of four to six weeks of recovery time for an ankle injury.

Speaking before his side’s defeat to Tottenham, Farke said: “James is out for a few weeks. He rolled his ankle in training and is likely to be out for 4 to 6 weeks. We expect him back after the November international break. If he is available before, it would be a bonus.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley midfielder Josh Laurent reveals the dressing room view on Premier League campaign