Burnley’s fight for Premier League survival continues this weekend, when they take on Manchester City at Turf Moor.

The Clarets' opponents have won all of their last meetings, and Sean Dyche's side face a real uphill struggle to get anything out of the match.

When the two sides last faced each other, back in October, City secured a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, who played for England during the international break, said: “When you play teams around you it is always going to be important but first of all City is a massive game for us.

“It’s a home game and we can’t just sit back and write it off, that is not our style. We want to get out there and use it as an opportunity to start a good run for ourselves.

“They are the tough challenges of the Premier League, but they are the reason you want to play in the Premier League, against the top teams and top players. It's a challenge we're looking forward to, a home game, and we'll be looking to take it on and do what's right to get a positive outcome.”

Just a draw would be enough to see Dyche's men leapfrog Watford into 18th place, and Burnley's underdog status heading into the game will see them determined to pull off a shock result against the Premier League champions.

