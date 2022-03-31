Burnley boss Sean Dyche open to other situations after Victor Moses knockback

But he admits he is keeping an eye on any situations that may develop, in terms of adding to his squad for the run in.

Former Crystal Palace and Wigan man Moses is marooned in the capital, away from family and friends, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

The Nigeria international is considered out of contract until June 30th, and can move, under special dispensation granted by FIFA and UEFA, with a temporary amending of the statutes governing transfers.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Victor Moses of Spartak Moscow scores their side's first goal during the UEFA Europa League group C match between Leicester City and Spartak Moskva at The Leicester City Stadium on November 04, 2021 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

However, the Premier League has reportedly shut down the request, as they look to keep the 'sporting integrity' of the competition intact.

Dyche would not comment on Moses specifically, saying: "There isn't any side of the story to tell, we're linked with lots of players, and that's another player and situation we've been linked with."

But, asked if he remained on the lookout for any opportunities to bolster his squad, he admitted: "You have to keep an eye on the 'what-ifs?' of the market.

"It's fair to say they are always difficult, players have been out of contract, it's a strange situation on that one-off player (Moses), but there are lots of other situations that occur, whether players are out of contract or have been injured for a while, things like that.

"Usually you do your business in the window, as best you can."

Ideally, Dyche would like extra bodies for the final 11 games, given a packed schedule as Burnley play their games in hand: "The last couple of seasons, obviously they have been affected seasons, with game scheduling, so every Premier League manager probably thinks that has had an effect - we've all looked at training schedules and recovery schedules, the sports science, injuries in training, general football training...

"The fact is the schedule has been so varied, so random, games in chunks, so that is probably being shown to have an effect.