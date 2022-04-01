Burnley's clash with defending champions Manchester City isn't a 'write off', says goalkeeper Nick Pope

The defending champions have lost just three matches this season in their top-flight title-tilt, they've been defeated once in their last 19 league games, but Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope understands that every game and every point is precious from this moment on.

While many eyes will be on the fixtures that immediately succeed the visit of Pep Guardiola's treble-chasers, with the Clarets currently trailing the Toffees by four points, the England international won't be overlooking any of the 11 remaining games.

He said: "When you play teams around you it is always going to be important but first of all City is a massive game for us.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Nick Pope of Burnley punches the ball away from Joel Matip of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on February 13, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"It’s a home game and we can’t just sit back and write it off, that is not our style. We want to get out there and use it as an opportunity to start a good run for ourselves.

"They are the tough challenges of the Premier League, but they are the reason you want to play in the Premier League, against the top teams and top players. It's a challenge we're looking forward to, a home game, and we'll be looking to take it on and do what's right to get a positive outcome."

Both sides are desperate for the points for completely different reasons. City's advantage over challengers Liverpool is now wafer thin — with Jurgen Klopp's contenders having the opportunity to go top when they face Watford in the day's early kick-off.

Burnley, meanwhile, are facing a very real threat of relegation. "It's a big challenge for us," said Pope. "If you don't play well against City, you're not going to get a lot. It is important to play well. We've got 11 games left and building momentum is something that can be a good thing for us.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Nick Pope of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor on February 08, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)