As things stand, the Clarets are 19th in the Premier League table, but with two games in hand over a number of their rivals, there's still hope of the side escaping the drop.
Speaking after last weekend's 2-0 loss to Brentford, Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: "It's just a reality, it's not a big blow, we've still got 11 games to go. It's the reality of the Premier League, we know it well. There's not a lot wrong with the performance; we were on the ascendancy, creating chances, then we give away a really poor goal.
"There's a big frustration. The marvel of a team performance is that when you can't find that win, don't lose! Today was that kind of feeling because it felt like we were in the ascendancy, we had a large part of the game, we kept them down to minimal chances for a home side."
Next up, the Clarets take on Manchester City at the start of next month, ahead of two 'six-pointers' against relegation battle rivals Everton and Norwich City.
Burnley have had their fair share of battles for top tier survival in recent seasons, and will hope their experience of emerging successful will serve them well once again ahead of an intense run-in.
