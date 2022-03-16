Burnley announce ticket deal for Southampton game
Burnley have announced a special ticket deal for the re-arranged game at home to Southampton next month.
Supporters who have renewed their season tickets for the 2022/23 campaign will have the opportunity to purchase two tickets for the Saints game from £10 each.
The Clarets host Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Saints on Thursday, April 21st (kick-off 7-45 p.m.), with the club eager to see another full house at Turf Moor as Burnley battle for Premier League survival.
Fans who have purchased a season ticket for the current season and are yet to renew for next season can purchase additional tickets for this fixture at £15.
Please note, this offer is limited to two tickets per season ticket holder.
Tickets can be purchased online or via the club’s ticket office, with ticket office opening times Monday to Friday: 9am-5pm; Saturday (non-matchday): 9am-12.30pm; Saturday (matchday): 9am-half-time; Sunday: Closed.
Telephone 01282 446800 – select option 2, or Email [email protected]
For enquiries or further information about this ticket offer, emai [email protected]