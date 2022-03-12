Brentford defeat is a ‘big frustration’, but it isn't a ‘big blow’ for Burnley, says boss Sean Dyche

But the Premier League's longest-serving manager was reluctant to accept that the defeat was a 'big blow' for the Clarets.

The visitors, were the second time in three games, were just minutes away from pulling themselves out of the bottom three.

They were denied that opportunity last month when substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy swung the pendulum Leicester City's way.

Burnley's English manager Sean Dyche gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Burnley at Brentford Community Stadium in London on March 12, 2022.

And, despite looking odds on for at least a point against the Bees, they were hit by Ivan Toney's late double in the capital.

"It's just a reality, it's not a big blow, we've still got 11 games to go," he said. "It's the reality of the Premier League, we know it well. There's not a lot wrong with the performance; we were on the ascendency, creating chances, then we give away a really poor goal.

"There's a big frustration. The marvel of a team performance is that when you can't find that win, don't lose! Today was that kind of feeling because it felt like we were in the ascendancy, we had a large part of the game, we kept them down to minimal chances for a home side."

A point would've lifted the Clarets above Everton into 17th, while keeping the gap to today's hosts to six points with two games in hand.

However, Thomas Frank's side closed the afternoon with a celebratory lap of honour as they reached the 30-point milestone.

Toney steered Christian Eriksen's cross beyond Nick Pope from close range when unmarked and then the striker, who had previously netted a hat-trick against Norwich City, scored from the spot with the last kick of the game.

"I must say it's a fantastic cross from a very good player, but we should deal with that better," said Dyche. "We get our defensive position wrong from a cross and they score and then you're chasing it.

"You can't dominate every second of the game and the one thing they got wrong was a defensive error, getting outside the game, Chaz has not recovered inside the game and that allows their centre forward the space to go and attack the ball.

"If he's literally a yard inside, Chaz wins the header or you get a foul. That's a momentary error, there wasn't much wrong with the build up, I've had a look at it."

Nathan Collins received Burnley's first red card in 120 Premier League games when forcing Toney to ground inside the box deep into stoppage time.

Dyche said: "I thought it was a soft penalty, I don't understand why it was a red card, but apparently it's because it was an above the waist challenge, as in a nudge, which didn't really make sense to me.