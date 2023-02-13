The January transfer window may have been closed for almost two weeks now but clubs across the country continue to deal with the fallout.

Burnley, who return to EFL Championship action tomorrow in a massive game as Watford visit Turf Moor, spent big to bring in the likes of Hjalmar Ekdal and Lyle Foster but didn’t get deals for all of their report transfer targets over the line. The latest reports suggest they may have ended their interest in one player who was linked with a move to Turf Moor last month. Not only that, but it’s also being reported that Liverpool see the players a future first team start at Anfield and could make a move in the summer. Here are the latest Burnley transfer news headlines from Monday, February 13:

Anderlecht goalkeeper ‘no longer in contact’ with Burnley boss

Per a report from HITC, via Het Nieuwsblad, Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has said that he is no longer in ‘contract’ with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany. The Clarets reportedly had a £4.5m bid for the 20-year old stopper accepted last month but ‘complications over his work permit’ are said to have scuppered the deal. Kompany gave the keeper his Anderlecht debut while in charge of the Belgian side and seemed to have been keen on a reunion for the now first team regular.

Verbruggen said: “At a certain point it was mutually decided that I would stay anyway. It’s not like I watch Burnley every weekend now and think; ‘I wish I had gone there’. Even though they’re doing great in the Championship. I no longer have contact with Vincent Kompany.”

Liverpool eye Verbruggen as ‘future number one’ at Anfield

Burnley’s loss could very well be Liverpool’s gain with The Sun reporting that the Anfield club want to sign Verbruggen and view him as a ‘future number one’ for the club. Current first choice stopper Alisson only turned 30-years old last October and is under contract until 2027 but second choice Caoimhin Kelleher is currently expected to leave the Merseyside club in the summer.