News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

21 images of Burnley fans watching the Championship leaders thump Lancashire rivals Preston North End at Turf Moor

Turf Moor was packed to the rafters as Burnley consolidated their tag as the ‘pride of Lancashire’ with a 3-0 win over red rose rivals Preston North End.

By Dan Black
2 minutes ago

The Clarets equalled a Championship record by winning for a 10th time in succession as Nathan Tella scored a hat-trick for the table-toppers.

More than 21,500 supporters (2,247 from North End) were crammed into the stands to see Vincent Kompany’s side continue to set the division alight.

Were you there to witness the home side romp to victory over the Lilywhites?

1. 1

Burnley fans before the match Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Preston North End - Saturday 11th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales

2. 2

Burnley fans before the match Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Preston North End - Saturday 11th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales

3. 3

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Preston North End - Saturday 11th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales

4. 4

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Preston North End - Saturday 11th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Preston North EndBurnleyLancashireLilywhites