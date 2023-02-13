21 images of Burnley fans watching the Championship leaders thump Lancashire rivals Preston North End at Turf Moor

Turf Moor was packed to the rafters as Burnley consolidated their tag as the ‘pride of Lancashire’ with a 3-0 win over red rose rivals Preston North End.
The Clarets equalled a Championship record by winning for a 10th time in succession as Nathan Tella scored a hat-trick for the table-toppers.
More than 21,500 supporters (2,247 from North End) were crammed into the stands to see Vincent Kompany’s side continue to set the division alight.
Were you there to witness the home side romp to victory over the Lilywhites?
1. 1
Burnley fans before the match
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. 2
Burnley fans before the match
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. 3
Burnley fans watch on
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. 4
Burnley fans watch on
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd