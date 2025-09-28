The latest transfer news from Burnley following Saturday's heavy defeat to Manchester City.

Burnley were thrashed 5-1 by Manchester City on Saturday, but walked away from the Etihad Stadium still feeling somewhat hard done by.

The Clarets went in at half-time level after Jaidon Anthony cancelled out a Maxime Esteve own goal. The score was still 1-1 as the game hit the hour mark, by which point Burnley had attempted nine shots and more than competed with Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, Matheus Nunes then restored Man City’s lead, before another Esteve own goal, while the job was finished with two Erling Haaland goals after the 90th minute.

Scott Parker will now perform a post-mortem on the result as he plots how to pick up points away at Aston Villa next week. But he may also be keeping an eye on the potential destination of a rumoured missed target from the summer transfer window...

AC Milan eyeing up Joe Gomez move following summer Burnley links

Saturday’s unlucky man, Esteve, was highly sought-after in the summer, before Burnley eventually kept hold of their defensive linchpin.

If he had departed, Liverpool star Joe Gomez was one of the targets being lined up as a potential replacement, according to Empire of the Kop. That said, the Clarets were one of a host of parties interested in the England international, who also courted attention from Newcastle United, Aston Villa, West Ham, Bournemouth, Everton, Leeds United and Sunderland in the Premier League alone.

Now, according to Calciomercato, AC Milan are preparing a fresh January bid for the 28-year-old after failing in a pursuit over the summer, thanks to Liverpool being unable to find a suitable replacement.

Gomez is likely to be open to a winter departure, having played just 29 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, with his only start of the campaign coming in a 2-1 EFL Cup victory over Southampton.

Ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche could return to management

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been out of work since leaving Everton in January, but could he be in line for a shock return to the dugout?

Alongside Steven Gerrard, Dyche is currently among the favourites to take over the Rangers job should Russell Martin be axed after a poor start to life at Ibrox. And former Gers goalscorer Ally McCoist believes the ex-Turf Moor favourite will be ‘itching’ to get back into the thick of it, backing him to return to management ‘very soon’.

"Looking at Dychey (Sean Dyche) just now, he's brilliant,” said McCoist.

"I think he's enjoying himself and probably taking time away from management to do things he never had time for before. But knowing him, he'll be itching to get back in, and it'll be no surprise to me.

"You know what happens at the start of the season, managers come under pressure in Scotland, England, and all over Europe because the start of the season isn't what they or the fans hoped for.

"So inevitably, after eight, 10, 12, or 14 weeks, managers will get the bullet, whether we like it or not, and jobs will open up.

"I have no doubt in my mind that Sean Dyche, who I have a very, very high regard for, will be back in management very soon."

Elsewhere around the Premier League:

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to battle it out for the £65million signing of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, according to the Mirror.

Christian Falk says that Dayot Upamecano is another centre-back target for Liverpool and is available on a free transfer next summer.

Dennis Cirkin and Dan Niel could both be sold by Sunderland in January after falling out of favour as a result of a lavish summer spend, say TBR Football.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he sat down with William Saliba to discuss the Real Madrid ‘noise’ this summer, with the Frenchman now signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.