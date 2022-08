Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley are set to return to Turf Moor this evening as they face Hull City in the Championship.

The Clarets will be eager to redeem themselves after a narrow defeat to Watford last time out.

Vincent Kompany’s side certainly have the advantage over the Tigers in previous results, having only lost against the Yorkshire club twice since March 2008.

However, the last two meetings between the two sides both ended as 1-1 draws back when the two clubs competed in hte Premier League together.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are today’s rumours...

• TIGERS HOPEFUL OF TRIPLE SIGNINGS BY WEEKEND

Hull City are confident they will have snapped up Birmingham City's Ryan Woods, Brentford's Halil Dervisoglu and Fenerbahce's Dimitrios Pelkas before their fixture against West Brom this weekend. The Tigers have so far brought in nine new players. (Hull Live)

• COSTA RICA INTERNATIONAL SET FOR SUNDERLAND MEDICAL

Sunderland are closing in on Costa Rican teenager Jewison Benette who is set to fly to England today for a medical on Wearside. It is thought that the 18-year-old winger has already agreed a four-year deal with the Black Cats. (La Nacion)

• CLARETS TRANSFER STANCE ON DEFENDER REVEALED

Burnley are reportedly yet to strike an agreement with Metz for Boubakar Kouyate, with the Clarets previously submitting a significantly low bid. It is thought the French side are holding out for around £10m for the centre-back. (Alan Nixon)

• BLACKPOOL TARGET MAN UNITED PROSPECT

Blackpool have joined the race to sign Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo. Sunderland, Anderlecht, Besiktas and Sampdoria are also thought to be keen. (Jonathan Shrager)

• EVERTON JOIN RACE FOR BRISTOL CITY ACE

Everton and AFC Bournemouth have reportedly joined Crystal Palace in the race to sign Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo. The Eagles have reportedly lined up a £12m bid for the 22-year-old. (Daily Mail)

• WEST BROM EYE PREMIER LEAGUE WINNER

West Brom are reportedly weighing up a move for free agent Fabian Delph following his release from Everton. The midfielder made 11 appearances in the Premier League last season. (Daily Mail)

• WATFORD REJECT £20M BID FOR FORWARD

Watford have reportedly rejected Newcastle United's £20 million bid for Joao Pedro and have insisted he is not for sale. The Hornets are preparing to potentially lose Ismaila Sarr as well this summer. (Daily Mail)

• STOKE CITY CLOSING IN ON BRENTFORD STAR

Brentford's Tariqe Fosu reportedly passed a medical with Stoke City yeseterday and his move is set to be confirmed soon. The 26-year-old only made one appearance in the Premier League last season. (Stoke on Trent Live)

• QPR REJECT BIDS FOR TEEN STRIKER